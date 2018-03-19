Letter: Display flag in remembrance of Vietnam vets on March 29

Display flag in remembrance of Vietnam vets on March 29

You won’t find it on many calendars, but March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act was signed into law by President Trump in 2017 after being passed unanimously by both the Senate and House of Representatives. It recognizes March 29 as the date in 1973 when the last combat troops were ordered out of Vietnam (although many remained until the fall of Saigon).

The act says March 29 is a day “the flag should be displayed.”

Tom Ernst

East Aurora