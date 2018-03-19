League source: Bills have not talked to Browns about No. 1 draft pick

It's draft season, which means it's a good time to take everything with a grain of salt.

With that disclaimer out of the way, there's this: A league source tells The Buffalo News that the Bills have not had any discussions with the Cleveland Browns about acquiring the No. 1 overall pick in next month's NFL Draft.

That contradicts a report Monday from Dan Patrick on his nationally syndicated radio show that the Bills had contacted the Browns about the draft's top spot.

Dan Patrick says on @dpshow the #Bills have contacted #Browns about No. 1 pick in draft. Was reported over the weekend #Jets called before moving up to 3. John Dorsey said to call & teams are. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) March 19, 2018

None of this is to suggest that those talks might not still take place. The league's power brokers will meet in Orlando starting Sunday for the NFL owners meetings. That will provide ample opportunity for trade talk.

It's understandable if Bills fans are feeling a heightened sense of urgency after the Jets traded up to acquire the No. 3 overall pick from the Indianapolis Colts over the weekend.

There are still 38 days to go until the draft, though, which is plenty of time for Bills General Manager Brandon Beane to canvass teams in the top five about their willingness to move down. The expectation remains that the Bills will be interested in moving up from their current spots at No. 12 and No. 22 in the first round to position themselves for a possible franchise quarterback – even if Beane tried to pour ice water on that theory last week.

"I mean, yeah, listen, I know everybody assumes we’re going higher," Beane said Friday. "I don’t know that. There are some players that are going to be at 12, whether it’s quarterback or another position that I know would not have fallen to 21. I’m excited about that; there’s some guys that we were talking about right before we went to the combine with our scouts that I’m like, ‘we’re wasting our time with this guy. He isn’t falling to 21. This guy is a top 10, 12 (pick). He isn’t getting past 15.' We’re in the range for those guys, and that’s not necessarily quarterback."

In other words, welcome to draft season.