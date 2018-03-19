Kenmore man arrested after police chase exceeding 80 mph

A Kenmore man drove away from a traffic stop and led police in a chase onto the I-290 that exceeded 80 mph, according to Kenmore police.

A police officer stopped Christian Lopez, 22, at 12:53 a.m. Monday for failing to stop at a stop sign at Elmwood and Tremont avenues, police said.

Lopez allegedly sped away as the officer approached the vehicle and then led police on a chase that ended on the I-290, when he exited his car and started running from police, authorities said.

He was taken into custody after a short foot chase, police said, and was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, aggravated unlicensed operation, as well as several vehicle and traffic violations.