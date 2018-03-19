KELSO, Eve R. (Swietlik)

KELSO - Eve R. (nee Swietlik)

March 16, 2018, of Blasdell, dear mother of Christina (Joseph A.) Litwin, Jennifer (Ryan) Okiec and Heather Kelso; loving grandmother of Joseph and Eliza; daughter of Celeste (late Joseph) Swietlik; sister of Karen Swietlik-Schmid and Amy Swietlik; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1629 Electric Ave., Lackawanna (Jos. A. Litwin Chapel) Wednesday 9:15 and Queen of Angels Church 9:30. Visitiation Tuesday 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society appreciated. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com