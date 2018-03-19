KAYE, Henry James

KAYE - Henry James March 17, 2018, beloved husband of Barbara (nee Lindquist) Kaye; loving father of Thomas Kaye, Michael (Melissa) Kaye and Amy (Brad) Gay; grandfather of Brian, Lily and Quintin. Friends may call Tuesday 4-8 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 9:30 AM at Christ the King Church, Main St. and Lamarck. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Special Olympics. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be made to www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com