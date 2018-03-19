JUDA, Anna M. (Bernardi)

Of Lackawanna, NY, on March 18, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Walter M. Juda, Sr.; dearest mother of Linda Bohen, Mike (Lisa), Cheryl (Brian) Chapman, Robert, and the late Theresa (Jerry) Inglut; grandmother of Jason (Sue), Patrick, Joseph (Karen), Bryan, Stephen-James, Jeremiah, Matthew (Amy), Kayla, Alyssa, and Robert Jr.; great-grandmother of Nina and Anna; daughter of the late Joseph and Antonia (nee Oddi) DiBernardi; sister of Angeline (late Joseph) Dziomba, Daniel (Irene), Mary (Robert) Szczygiel, Helen (late Joseph) Patrick, and the late Dominick (late Irene), Margaret (late Leonard) Hojsan, and Dolores (late Michael) Rooth; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Prayers Wednesday at 9 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Anthony's Church at 9:30 AM. Anna was an avid Bingo player.