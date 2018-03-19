Jeff Miers' Playlist: Meshell Ndegeocello, August Greene, XTC

Meshell Ndegeocello, "Ventriloquism"

Eerily intimate, gorgeously arranged R&B hits from the 1980s and '90s. As good as modern R&B gets.

Dungen/Woods, "Myths 03 EP"

Sweden's Dungen and Brooklyn's Woods team for some of soul-stirring psychedelia and progressive indie-rock.

Roxy Music, "Manifesto"

How this album has spent 30 years sounding a few decades ahead of its time is a wonder. You can hear its influence everywhere, but there's still nothing quite like the real thing.

August Greene, "August Greene"

The teaming of mind-up rapper Common with new-jazz genius Robert Glasper and prolific drummer/producer Karriem Riggins proves to be a heavenly hybrid. It's both intense and eminently chilled-out.

XTC, "This is Pop"

A documentary film tracing the arc of the English band, from its roots in edgy post-punk to its full flourishing as one of the most thrilling pop bands in the post Beatles/Brian Wilson world. Streaming now on Netflix and Amazon Video.