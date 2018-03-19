JACOBS, Dr. T. Gregory

JACOBS - Dr. T. Gregory Passed away March 15, 2018, beloved husband of Mary Ellen (Rogers); dear father of Gregory (Carrie) Jacobs, Jeffrey (Lynn) Jacobs, John (Tasha Holland) Jacobs and Joellen (John) Kawasaki; loving grandfather of Gregory Jr., Jenna, Brian and Sean Jacobs, Carys Jacobs, Piper and Matthew Jacobs, Audrey Kawasaki; great-grandfather of Jude Jacobs; son of the late Theodore M. and Anne (Jenczewski) Jacobs; brother of Carol Jacobs, Jeraldine (Charles) Snapp and Kathleen (Mark) Galantowicz; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call Tuesday and Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 9:30 AM at St. John Vianney Church (please assemble at Church). Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Francis High School and/or Canisius High School. Dr. Jacobs was a lifetime member of the Erie County Dental Assoc., President of the Apollonian Guild, past President of the St. Francis Parents Guild and many other activities at St. Francis High School. He loved gardening, golfing, bowling and fishing and received numerous awards at the Erie County Fair for his pickles and vegetables. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com