Grand Island residents say no to Love's Truck Stop

Love's Travel Plaza could bring $1.5 million a year in sales tax revenue and 40 to 65 jobs to Grand Island – but a potential for 250 trucks per day to a stop on Whitehaven Road.

Residents have overwhelmingly said no.

The Town Board held a public hearing on a local law Monday that prohibits truck stops and travel plazas on Grand Island. Town Supervisor Nathan McMurray said after nine days the board will adopt the law – noting the board and public are in agreement.

Rick Shuffield, vice president for real estate development for Love's, presented a plan for a travel plaza to the Planning Board Feb. 12. Hundreds appeared at that meeting and Monday's meeting to protest the truck stop.

Shuffield has not responded to requests for further comment.

A majority of Planning Board members supported the law at a meeting last week.