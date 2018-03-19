Godsmack, Shinedown join forces for Darien Lake date

Darien Lake's summer concert season keeps getting bigger. The just-announced Godsmack and Shinedown co-headlining tour will roll through the area at 7 p.m. July 24 in Darien Lake Amphitheater (9993 Allegheny Road, Darien).

Both acts will be loaded with new material once they make their Western New York pit-stop. Boston alt-metal act Godsmack will share its latest offering "When Legends Rise" on April 27, while Shinedown, the melodic hard rock outfit from Jacksonville, will release its new album, "Attention Attention," on May 4.

Joining the pair on tour will be Like a Storm and Red Sun Rising.

Advance tickets are $25-$99.50 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 23 through the venue's ticket office, LiveNation, Ticketmaster or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.