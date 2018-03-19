BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bucky and Sully
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Business
Commentary
Fandom
For the record
Game day
Long form
Multimedia
Nostalgia
Stats
Xs and Os
Sabres
Sabres 2016-17 season
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Weather
Forecast
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
Buffalo Brides
Buffalo Home Finder
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
NeXt
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Sign In
Subscribe
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
Smiles at UB Bulls watch parties at Elmo's, Santora's
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News
More Galleries
#EveryDayAPhoto 2018
Smiles at Essex St. Pub Beard Competition
Smiles at Ebenezer Ale House St. Patrick's Day Party
Irish pride on display: The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade
Smiles at St. Patrick's Day Parade Buffalo 2018
Smiles at Buffalo Golden Gloves Semifinals
Sweet_ness 7 Cafe: Cheap Eats
NCAA women: UB 102, South Florida 79
East 74, Moriah 61, NYS Class D Champions
Photo:
1
/ 59
Monday, March 19, 2018
University at Buffalo men's basketball fans roamed to Amherst to watch the Bulls take on Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 17, 2018.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Related content
Jerry Sullivan: UB put Buffalo basketball on the map for three unforgettable days
Smiles at St. Bonaventure vs. UCLA watch party in Thirsty Buffalo
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Recent Galleries
Share this article