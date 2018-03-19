BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bucky and Sully
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Business
Commentary
Fandom
For the record
Game day
Long form
Multimedia
Nostalgia
Stats
Xs and Os
Sabres
Sabres 2016-17 season
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Weather
Forecast
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
Buffalo Brides
Buffalo Home Finder
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
NeXt
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Sign In
Subscribe
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
Sweet_ness 7 Cafe: Cheap Eats
This is the vegan lentil soup from Sweet_ness 7.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sweet_ness 7 Cafe is a well-known breakfast and lunch spot at 220 Grant St.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Spanish scramble includes eggs with chorizo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Cook Tiffany Gomez handles the grill.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Megan Callahan of North Buffalo works on her computer in front of a large mural painted by the owner.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the vegan scramble made with tofu sausage, vegetable and accompanied by housemade hash browns.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Kaitley Wozer of Clarence and Aitor Fuentes of Buffalo have breakfast.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Kitchen manager Steve Zaionz makes a tomato-based soup.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Having lunch are Terri Meszaros, left, with her grandson Gellert Dorn, 4.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the grilled turkey and Swiss with a mixed green salad.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sweet_ness 7 Cafe is a well-known breakfast and lunch spot at 220 Grant St.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sweet_ness 7 Cafe is a well-known breakfast and lunch spot at 220 Grant St.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sweet_ness 7 Cafe is a well-known breakfast and lunch spot at 220 Grant St.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Isabella Constantino, left, and Julia Pettys of Buffalo have lunch.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sweet_ness 7 Cafe is a well-known breakfast and lunch spot at 220 Grant St.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
More Galleries
#EveryDayAPhoto 2018
Irish pride on display: The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade
Smiles at St. Patricks Day Parade Buffalo 2018
Smiles at Buffalo Golden Gloves Semifinals
NCAA women: UB 102, South Florida 79
East 74, Moriah 61, NYS Class D Champions
Making St. Joseph's Day baked goods
Smiles as UB Bulls fans watch game at Elmo's, Santora's
Smiles at Essex St. Pub Beard Competition
Photo:
1
/ 16
Monday, March 19, 2018
Sweet_ness 7 Cafe is a well-known breakfast and lunch spot at 220 Grant St.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Related content
Quirky decor, warm welcomes and hot food in Sweet_ness 7
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Recent Galleries
Share this article