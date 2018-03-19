Funeral for Rep. Slaughter set for Friday

WASHINGTON – A funeral service for the late Rep. Louise M. Slaughter will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at the Eastman Theatre's Kodak Hall, at the corner of Main and Gibson streets in Rochester, Slaughter's office announced Monday.

The funeral will be open to the public, but seating is limited.

Calling hours, which are open to the community, will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Miller Funeral and Cremation Services, 3325 S. Winton Road, Rochester.

Messages of condolence can be left at the Miller website.

In lieu of flowers, the Slaughter family requests the public consider a contribution to The Louise & Bob Slaughter Foundation, which will support causes that were important to the late congresswoman and her late husband. Donations can be mailed to The Louise & Bob Slaughter Foundation at 14 Manor Hill Drive, Fairport, NY 14450.

Slaughter, 88, died Friday, a week after a fall and concussion at her Washington home.

A Democrat and one of the leading progressive voices in the House, Slaughter served the Rochester area in Congress for more than 30 years, and represented parts of the Buffalo area from 2003 through 2012.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday directed that the flags at all state buildings be flown at half-mast on Friday, the day of Slaughter's funeral, in her honor.