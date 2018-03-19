Former Squire Shop building in Snyder sold to Benderson

Benderson Development Co. has purchased two Snyder commercial buildings that include the onetime home to the Squire Shop, the noted men's clothing store.

Benderson paid $1.36 million through a limited liability company for the buildings at 4548 and 4564 Main St., near Harlem Road, along with a single-family home on Chateau Terrace, according to deeds filed with the Erie County Clerk's Office over the past few days.

The developer bought the properties from Joyce Karnofsky, of Bradenton, Fla., the widow of Edmund Karnofsky, the longtime owner of both the Squire Shop store and the buildings.

Edmund Karnofsky helped to run the Squire Shop, best known for its buffalo-themed silk ties, for decades until closing the store in the mid-1990s.

The Squire Shop's space within 4548 Main St. later was host to several restaurants and was eyed as the second location for Mulberry restaurant before that deal fell through recently.

The two commercial buildings are home to a framing shop, a digital media agency, a bridal shop, a dance studio and an M&T Bank branch.

A Benderson executive did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the company's plans for the properties.