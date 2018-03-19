Five things about new Bills offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse

The Bills signed free agent offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse to a one-year contract Monday. Here are five things about Newhouse:

Well-traveled: The Bills will be his fifth team. He was drafted by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2010 draft. He was with Green Bay from 2010 to 2013 (including winning Super Bowl XLV against Pittsburgh), then with Cincinnati for a season, the New York Giants for two and the Raiders last season.

Quick release: The Raiders signed him to a two-year, $3.5 million deal before last season. He was released one year and one day later in advance of the start of the 2018 league year. The moved saved the Raiders $2.25 million in cap space. Newhouse started 14 games in 2017 but struggled at times.

"The fumble": Newhouse endured some social media ridicule last year when he was upended on a fumble recovery. Newhouse saw that quarterback Derek Carr fumbled, scooped the ball up and started to run. Then this happened:

Marshall Newhouse for MVP pic.twitter.com/rRpaEYVdxq — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) November 6, 2017

Newhouse took it in good humor with this tweet:

Feats of strength: Along with his football success as a high schooler at Lake Highlands in Dallas, he also won the Texas state championship in the shot put in 2006 and placed third in the state weightlifting championships in 2005.

Family ties: His uncle, Robert, spent 12 seasons in the NFL, playing fullback for the Dallas Cowboys from 1972 to 1983 after a stellar career at the University of Houston. A second-team All-American, he held the school's single season rushing record. He died in July 2014. Newhouse's father, John, played in three Cotton Bowls -- 1977, 1979 and 1980 -- Houston.