Father of five goes to prison for injuring state trooper

A former Town of Lockport resident was sentenced Monday to two to six years in state prison for injuring a state trooper.

Corey Bilby, 30, now of Friendship, was living on Dysinger Road on May 22 when he confronted Trooper Shaun Fallon during an investigation at an apartment house.

While trying to subdue Bilby, Fallon fell and broke his wrist. Bilby was zapped with a Taser to end the confrontation. He had a switchblade in his pocket, which was illegal because of his past criminal record.

Bilby said he has five children and has been "fighting addiction" for six years.

"I'm sorry for the trooper getting hurt. It was the first time I drank in two years," Bilby told Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III.