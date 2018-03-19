ECC opens play in nationals

Erie Community College will open play in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Men’s Basketball Championship against Louisburg (N.C.) at 10 this morning in Danville, Ill.

The Kats (18-9) are the No. 13 seed while Louisburg (28-4) is seeded fourth. The North Carolina team was runner-up to Southwestern Iowa last year.

It’s the sixth trip to the nationals for ECC under coach Alex Nwora. The Kats are led by guard Kyle Harris, who is averaging 14.7 ppg. Kasey Walker-Gregg averaged 14.2, and forward Shevon Anisca (12.6) leads the team with 5.5 rebounds pergame.

Louisburg averages 95.1 ppg and is led by 6-5 forward Jordan Oakley, who averages 18 ppg and making 57.8 percent of his shots.