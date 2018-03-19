Driver asleep in 7-Eleven parking lot charged with aggravated DWI

A Kenmore man found sleeping behind the wheel in a 7-Eleven parking lot on Sunday afternoon was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, Kenmore police said.

Officers found Julio Gomezvargas, 48, asleep with the engine running shortly after 4 p.m. in the convenience store lot on Elmwood Avenue between Mang Avenue and Victoria Boulevard, police said.

Gomezvargas failed several field sobriety tests and registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.25 percent, police said.