Daily Drive Podcast: Discussing the Jets trade for No. 3 draft pick

In today's [BN] Blitz Daily Drive Podcast, Paul Peck and Kevin Sylvester of Buffalo Sports Page discuss the Jets trade for the No. 3 pick in the draft, and how that impacts the Bills' plans to select a top quarterback.

0:00 Jets trade with Colts for No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft

2:30 Why would the Jets make this move?

4:30 Bills reaction to this trade

5:45 Can Bills wait until pick No. 12 for their quarterback?

7:50 Two-Minute Drill: The QB order is not determined yet