Contested races are rare in Erie-Niagara village elections

Residents in five villages in Erie and Niagara counties will find contested races on the ballot Tuesday when they head to the polls.

In East Aurora, voters will find themselves choosing from among three current trustees who all want to be mayor: Raymond C. Byrnes, Fresh Ideas Party; Peter Mercurio, Good Change Party; and Patrick Shea, Integrity Party.

Mayor Allan A. Kasprzak decided not to seek re-election to a two-year term.