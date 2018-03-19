Contested races are rare in Erie-Niagara village elections
Residents in five villages in Erie and Niagara counties will find contested races on the ballot Tuesday when they head to the polls.
In East Aurora, voters will find themselves choosing from among three current trustees who all want to be mayor: Raymond C. Byrnes, Fresh Ideas Party; Peter Mercurio, Good Change Party; and Patrick Shea, Integrity Party.
Mayor Allan A. Kasprzak decided not to seek re-election to a two-year term.
The other Erie County villages with contested elections are Farnham, North Collins and Springville, all of which feature three candidates seeking two Village Board seats.
In Wilson in Niagara County, the race is between two people seeking one seat on the board.
Polls are open in all five communities until 9 p.m.
