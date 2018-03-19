Colleges: Canisius lacrosse takes on No. 1 Albany and Connor Fields

Led by Western New York standout Connor Fields, No. 1 ranked University at Albany will provide the opposition for Canisius in men's lacrosse at 3 p.m. today at Casey Stadium in Albany.

Fields, the 5-11, 160-pound attack from East Amherst, was a finalist last year and is a leading candidate this year for the Tewaaraton Award, college lacrosse's highest honor. He played at Bishop Timon-St. Jude where he won the PrepTalk Award as the top performer of the 2014 in boys lacrosse.

With 46 points (20 goals and 26 assists) this season, Fields keeps climbing the all-time individual points list in college lacrosse. He currently ranks fifth all-time with 329 points (185 goals and 139 assists. Fields got his 200thcareer point in Albany's 20-11 victory over Canisius a year ago at the Demske Athletic Complex.

Albany (6-0) is the only undefeated Division I men's lacrosse team in the nation is ranked as the No. 1 team in two national polls ahead of No. 2 Maryland, the defending national champion. The Great Danes' record includes a 15-3 rout of Syracuse and their first victory ever over Maryland, 11-10, in College Park, Md., earlier this month. Fields had the tying goal as Albany outscored the Terps, 5-0, in the fourth quarter to win. Fields had his second 10-point game of the season (4-6-10) in a 21-5 win over Vermont last Saturday.

Junior Chaunce Hill (Akron), who plays man-down defense, sophomore midfielder Ron John (Lake Shore) and junior defenseman Matt Perla (Orchard Park) are other WNY athletics on the Albany team.

Canisius (3-2) is 2-3 all-time against Albany with both victories on the road, the last in 2014. The Golden Griffins are led by Connor Kearnan who had 28 goals and 46 points.

Swimming

Buffalo State senior Connor Mergler (Williamsville North) will look to become the Bengals’ only five-time All-American in swimming and diving when he closes his career at the NCAA Division III Championships at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis this week.

The senior business major already has four All-America certificates after finishing fourth in the 100 free, sixth in the 50 free and earning honorable mention honors for 16th in the 200 free in 2016. He added another honor with an eighth-place finish in the 100 free last season.

Mergler will again compete in the 50, 100 and 200 free events. He enters the 100 ranked fourth of 54 entrants with a seed time of 44.25 seconds. Mergler also enters 10th in the 200 free with a mark of 1:38.52, and ranked 22nd in the 50 free with a time of 20.53 seconds.

Softball

UB at Florida Gulf Coast: The Bulls (8-14) will wrap up their Florida trip with a doubleheader against the Eagles in Fort Myers.

Baseball

Niagara at St. Bonaventure: The schedule doubleheader between the long-time rivals which was supposed to open the northern schedule for both was postponed.