Check your mailbox from anywhere with USPS Informed Delivery

Checking the mail box waiting for snail mail can feel archaic in the digital age. The U.S. Postal Service has tried to ease that pain with its Informed Delivery digest.

Informed Delivery delivers a digital preview of the letter-sized mail destined for your physical mailbox. The front of each letter is photographed as it's processed by automated post office machines, and those black-and-white images are sent in a single email to you daily. It also can be viewed via an online dashboard.

Only pictures of letter-sized mail is sent, not magazines or larger envelopes. And only the letters handled by machines are included. There is a separate section for tracking packages. But it's an easy, free way to see what's on its way, especially if you're waiting for something important.

You can sign up for a free account on the USPS website, where you'll be asked to confirm your identity by answering personal identification questions.