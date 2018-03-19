Calm, cool week in store for Buffalo Niagara

If you like sunshine, this is the week for you.

Just wear a toque and some mittens because it'll stay chilly.

The National Weather Service calls for sunshine each day through Friday with daytime highs generally staying in the low to mid-30s. This week's normal high in Buffalo ranges from 43 degrees today up to 45 degrees by Friday, data shows.

Overnights will range from from the upper teens tonight into the low to mid-20s as the week progresses, forecasts show.

"Temperatures will stay below normal as cold, Canadian air continues to filter into the region," the weather service said about the early-to-midweek's forecast.

There is little in the way of precipitation expected, the weather service said.

"The next potential for precipitation will come late Saturday into Sunday," the weather service said.

The fourth expected nor'easter of the month is expected to develop. However, forecasters at the weather service said it will remain too far off the Atlantic shore to impact the Buffalo Niagara region.

"Other than some mid- to high-level clouds and minor lake-effect and upslope clouds south of Lake Ontario, little to no impact is expected across the region from this system," the weather service said.

The below-average pattern is forecast to persist through at least next weekend with daytime highs expected in the upper 30s, early forecasts show.

So far, March in Buffalo has been colder than February. As of Sunday, the average temperature for March is 29 degrees. February's average temperature was 31.9 degrees.

But a forecast from the Climate Prediction Center issued this morning says spring will be warmer, but wetter, than normal. Spring officially starts Tuesday.