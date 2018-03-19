Buffalo man charged with punching police officer

A Buffalo man has been accused of punching a police officer who was trying to disperse a crowd outside a bar on East Delavan Avenue early Sunday morning.

Edmund D. Davis, 39, was arrested at 2:18 a.m. near the corner of East Delavan and Edison avenues after police said he punched an officer in the back of the head, according to a police report.

The officer was attempting to disperse a large, "rowdy" crowd after responding to a call of "shots fired" near the bar known as Big Fella, according to the report. Both Davis and Cameron Ofield, 29, refused to leave the area. Davis and Ofield were charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, three counts of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to the report.

The officer suffered swelling and pain to his head, according to the report.