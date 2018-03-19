Buffalo-made movie earns screening at Cannes Film Festival

"Ride of Your Life," a seven-minute film shot and edited for Buffalo's 48 Hour Film Project competition last year, will be shown as part of the 48 Hour Film Project's screening at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The movie, produced by a group of filmmakers with day jobs at Pegula Sports and Entertainment, was named as one of the top 12 48 Hour Film Project films produced in 2017 at the organization's international awards ceremony in Paris in early March. It also won the 48 Film Project award for best cinematography.

“I’m incredibly proud of what Buffalo has accomplished in this competition. Participants from all over the world were singing the praises of a Buffalo Film," said Jordan Lema, who produced the film and also produces the Buffalo version of the film competition. "The film is just gorgeous, it’s a music-driven masterpiece that tugs at your heart strings."

The movie, shot partially at last summer's Erie County Fair, follows a woman's strange, flashback-filled amusement park ride. Take a look:

Ride of Your Life from Travis Carlson on Vimeo.