BOROWICZ, Norbert J.

BOROWICZ - Norbert J. March 15, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Mildred (nee Bielak); dear father of Sandy (Frank) Michalski and Kenneth M. (Linda Barker); loving grandfather of Ian (Carol Crawford) and Brian (Ellie). Norb was a US Army veteran and was retired from Bethlehem Steel and Braco. Services to be held at Cleveland Heights Christian Church, 4774 Union Rd., on Wednesday at 3 PM. No prior visitation. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com