[BN] Blitz newsletter: AJ McCarron has 'a lot of confidence in his ability'

At least one person believes the Bills already have a franchise quarterback on the roster.

AJ McCarron is coming to Buffalo with the mindset "that he's going in there to win the job and ultimately keep it," according to Tom Savage, the former general manager of the Cleveland Browns and director of player personnel for the Baltimore Ravens who covered McCarron's college career as a broadcast analyst for the Crimson Tide Sports Network. "AJ's got a lot of confidence in his ability."

Vic Carucci sought insight on McCarron from Savage and CBS NFL studio analyst Phil Simms for the latest installment in our Path to the Passer series of in-depth features on potential quarterback options for the Bills."He's kind of built for Buffalo," Simms said.

Path to the Passer series: Is Josh Rosen a natural fit for the Bills? | Mason Rudolph presents plenty to like in a quarterback prospect ... with one notable exception. | Is Josh Allen worth a ransom? | Is Baker Mayfield the next Drew Brees?

Offseason tracker: Bookmark this page to stay up to date on the latest activity and key developments in the Bills offseason.

Inside the Bills: Jay Skurski analyzes why the Jets' trade up is bad news for GM Brandon Beane.

Mark Gaughan's Analysis: Why didn't the Bills out-bid the Jets to move up to No. 3?

Bargain shopping: Despite Beane's statement last week that the team is "very low on money," the Bills are hosting former Bengals center Russell Bodine on a free agent visit.

Anquan Boldin claims he could still play: "Definitely," the 37-year-old wide receiver who retired from the Bills last August said at a recent charity basketball game. “If I wanted to, I know I could.”

The O.J. Simpson Interview: In his first substantial interview in a decade and his first extensively about football since the 1990s, O.J. Simpson sat down with News sports reporter Tim Graham earlier this week in Las Vegas. The wide-ranging conversation touched on his Bills career, concerns about CTE, Colin Kaepernick, Donald Trump, his time in prison, 'forced retirement' from "the L.A. thing."

More Simpson stories: Muhammad Ali, O.J. Simpson and a whole bunch of hookers. | On transcending eras and the only player who scared him. | On Ralph Wilson's ownership style. | How LeSean McCoy inspired the interview.

Photo gallery: O.J. Simpson's years in Buffalo.

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more BN Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.