BITTERMAN, Robert P.

BITTERMAN - Robert P. Of East Point, GA, on March 15, 2018, at the age of 52, beloved son of Robert and Anna Bitterman; dearest brother of Michael (Maria) Bitterman, Anna (Patrick) Deering, AnnMarie Keiper, Robert Keith (Michelle) Bitterman; cherished uncle to Thomas and Sarah Deering, Sebastian Ground, Destiny and Alyssa Keiper; loving Godfather to Zachary Picciano. Rob graduated from Starpoint and Niagara University before moving to the Atlanta area. He was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church and volunteered regularly as a tutor at local schools. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 7, 2018, at St. John's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church Organ Fund, 3480 E. Main St., College Park, GA 30337.