Bills' salary update: Hyde, Poyer, DiMarco have money guaranteed; bonuses issued

For those of you keeping track of the Bills' salary situation, a number of players had their salaries formally guaranteed Sunday along with some bonuses being issued. Sunday was the fifth day of the league year and terms often are written into contracts based on that benchmark.

Here are the updates:

On Sunday ...

Defensive end Jerry Hughes received a $1 million roster bonus.

Right tackle Jordan Mills got a $350,000 roster bonus.

Fullback Patrick DiMarco’s $1.5 million base salary is now fully guaranteed.

Safety Micah Hyde’s $3.7 million base salary is fully guaranteed and he was due a $1 million roster bonus.

Cornerback Jordan Poyer's $2.5 million base salary is fully guaranteed and he was due a $150,000 roster bonus.

Also, on Friday, linebacker Lorenzo Alexander had $1 million of his $2.45 million base salary guaranteed and he was due a $400,000 roster bonus.