Bills hosting former Raiders OT Marshall Newhouse on free agent visit

The Buffalo Bills continue to search for depth along the offensive line.

The team is hosting former Raiders right tackle Marshall Newhouse on a free agent visit Monday, The Buffalo News has confirmed from a league source. Newhouse's visit was first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Newhouse, 29, was released by Oakland last week after starting 14 games in the 2017 season. The 6-foot-4, 330-pounder has 100 games of NFL experience, with 70 starts. He's also spent time with the Packers, Bengals and Giants.

“We had some inconsistency at right tackle, obviously,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said at the NFL Scouting Combine a few weeks ago, according to Matt Schneidman from the Bay Area News Group. “Newhouse, he had some moments where he played well. He had some moments where he obviously struggled.”

According to analytics website Pro Football Focus, Newhouse allowed 38 quarterback pressures last season, the most among Oakland's offensive line starters. His eight sacks allowed ranked tied for fourth most in the NFL, according to PFF.

The Bills' depth at offensive tackle has taken a hit in the past week. Cordy Glenn was traded to the Bengals, while Seantrel Henderson signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Houston Texans.