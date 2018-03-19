Bills hosting Bengals LB Kevin Minter on free agent visit

If NFL teams had best friends, there’s no doubt the Buffalo Bills would choose the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dating back to the last week of the regular season, when the Bengals’ Week 17 win over Baltimore clinched a playoff berth for the Bills, the two Queen cities have had a bizarre symmetry.

First, the two teams swung a trade that involved Buffalo sending Cordy Glenn to Cincinnati in exchange for moving up in the first round of next month’s draft. Then, the team swapped free agents, with the Bills signing quarterback AJ McCarron and the Bengals inking linebacker Preston Brown. Additionally, the Bills signed former Bengals center Russell Bodine on Monday, and also hosted linebacker Kevin Minter on a free agent visit, The Buffalo News confirmed through a league source. Minter's visit was first reported by ESPN's Field Yates.

Minter, 27, is a five-year veteran who spent his first four seasons in Arizona. He played in nine games for the Bengals in 2017, making seven starts and finishing with 32 tackles. His best season came with the Cardinals in 2015, when he started all 16 games and had 94 tackles, 0.5 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Minter missed four games for the Bengals last season because of an elbow injury, then was placed on injured reserve in December because of a hamstring injury. The Bills added Julian Stanford in free agency, but could still use more depth at linebacker with Brown gone and Ramon Humber not re-signed.