BACHMAN, Edward J.

BACHMAN - Edward J. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 17, 2018. Beloved husband of the late June (nee Johnson) Bachman; devoted father of Edward (Patricia) Bachman; cherished grandfather of Steven and Brianna; loving son of the late Thurman and Regina Bachman; dear brother of Barbara (Thomas) Traydon and the late Joan (late John) Simonick; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com