Artisan market planned for downtown Niagara Falls this summer

Niagara Falls will add an open-air vending district to its downtown offerings this tourist season.

The Niagara Mist Open Air Artisan Market will include up to 50 retailers on Niagara Street between Third Street and Rainbow Boulevard from May 1 to Sept. 30. City officials hope offerings will include jewelry, pottery, clothing, housewares and crafts from local artists.

Mayor Paul A. Dyster credited City Clerk Lisa A. Vitello with spearheading the idea.

"The Open Air Market will operate in view of the millions of tourists who visit the heart of our city every year," Vitello said. "It will also provide residents with a fun, new outdoor shopping experience and allow them to reconnect with an area traditionally seen as a tourist district."

Vendor applications are available in Vitello's City Hall office.