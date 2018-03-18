ZAFIRAKIS, Mary "Maria" (Mavrakis)

March 15, 2018, age 92; beloved mother of Stephanie "Kalliopi" and the late Gregory (late Kely Ligno) and Dimitri (Patti) Zafirakis; loving grandmother of Dione, Antoni (Maria), Steven Dimitri, Markella, Stelios, Evana, Sabrina, Jessica, and Jimmy Jr.; she will be sadly missed by many great- and great-great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Tuesday, March 20, 2018 to attend a Funeral Liturgy from Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 146 West Utica St. (Delaware & W. Utica), Buffalo, at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow at Elmlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com