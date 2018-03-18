WOODMAN, Lorraine A. (Pieper)

March 15, 2018, age 93, beloved wife of the late Richard W. Woodman; dear mother of Richard G. (Susan) Woodman, Lynne (Irwin) Myers and Laurie (Richard) Crain; loving grandmother of Richard and Michael Woodman, Meagan Myers, Raymond (Jolean) Rykaczewski and Jeffrey (Ruby) Rykaczewski; great-grandmother of Christopher and John; sister of the late Gerri (Dan) Newhouse and the late Rev. Dr. George (June) Pieper; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Monday 10-11 AM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 8440 Main St. (near Harris Hill Rd.), where Funeral Services will follow at 11 AM. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lorraine's memory to the Lutheran Society. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com