Woman reports being bashed by beer bottle in East Side bar

A woman said she was attacked at 2 a.m. Sunday at an East Side bar by a person who was violating an order of protection.

Shakima White of St. Mary's Street was at Big Fellas Bar when, she alleges, Marquilla Hardey of 5 Countess St. struck her in the back of the head with a beer bottle.

White said she was hit in the face with glass a short time later by Hardey's sister, Deshima Clark of Zelmer Street, after a fight broke out, causing a laceration on her left cheek.