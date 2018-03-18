WNYers' Adam Page, Luke McDermott win Paralympic sled hockey gold medals

The U.S. Paralympic sled hockey team won its third consecutive gold medal with a 2-1 overtime victory against Canada in Gangneung, South Korea.

The Americans have now won four gold medals and a bronze in the six Paralympic Winter Games.

"This was a tremendous game to have been apart of and something this group will remember forever," coach Guy Gosselin said. "It was an absolute honor to coach this team and help them finish the mission Coach Sauer started, and that was to ultimately win this Paralympic gold medal."

Lancaster's Adam Page, 25, was a member of Team USA for the third time and comes back to Western New York with his third gold. Page, who was born with spina bifida, is in his 11th year playing sled hockey.

Luke McDermott, a Westerlo native who plays for the Buffalo Sabres' sled hockey team, also comes home with gold. A Marine veteran, McDermott had both legs amputated below the knee after being injured by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in 2010.

Declan Farmer from Tampa tied the score with 37.8 seconds left and then scored the game-winner 3:30 into the extra period.