Where Rev. James Spielman, an accused child molester, served

The Rev. James A. Spielman served in multiple parishes in Western New York and taught at a Catholic high school before he was accused of sexually abusing a boy in 1993 and resigned as a Buffalo diocese priest.

The timeline below – based on the diocese's annual directories, court documents and newspaper archives – show that the diocese assigned Spielman to serve in a church in Portageville after it sent him to Southdown Institute, a facility that provides addiction and mental health treatment to priests.

1970: Ordained, assigned to Camp Turner, a diocese summer camp for youths in Allegany State Park, near Steamburg

1971: St. Joseph's Church, Scio

1972: St. Aloysius Church, Springville

1973: SS. Peter and Paul Church, Jamestown

1974-77: St. Aloysius Church, Springville

1977-78: St. Patrick's Church, Salamanca

1978-83: Teacher at Archbishop Walsh High School, Olean

1983-86: Assumption Church, Portageville, and St. Mary Church, Canaseraga

1987-89: SS. Peter and Paul, Jamestown

Dec. 26, 1989-May 25, 1990: At Southdown Institute, a facility north of Toronto that provides addiction and mental health treatment to priests

1990: Buffalo diocese headquarters

1991-93: Assumption Church, Portageville

1993: Todd Gilman complains to diocese that Spielman sexually abused him for 4 or 5 years, beginning when he was 11 in 1971

Aug. 18, 1993: At Southdown Institute

Aug. 3, 1994: Diocese settlement of Gilman's suit requires it pay him $150,000

April 22, 2014: Texas man sues diocese alleging Spielman sexually abused him when he was 14 to 17 years old, from 1979 through 1982

Aug. 25, 2016: Diocese agrees to $1.5 million settlement and Texas man's lawsuit is dismissed