WHEELER, Edward T.

WHEELER - Edward T. Of Buffalo, NY, March 15, 2018; devoted and loving father of Jessica and Daniel Wheeler; step-father to Sean and Nathan McKellar; dear brother of Katherine Korwin, Ann Marie Eppolito, the late Raymond Fisher and Joseph M. Wheeler, Jr.; cherished grandfather of Leonardo and Lorenzo Galeotti; uncle of Nathan Korwin, Rebekah Stone, Cristine Kloeck and Melissa Eppolito; great-uncle to Taytum and Landon Stone. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph M. Wheeler and Katherine Wheeler (Haffell). Arrangements entrusted to NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences online at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com