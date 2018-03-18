WEINHEIMER, Theresa E. (Popiela)

WEINHEIMER - Theresa E.

(nee Popiela)

The Angels were calling. Of Lancaster, age 88, March 11, 2018. Beloved wife of 66 years of the late William; devoted mother of Pauline; dear daughter of the late Stanley and Stella; best friend since high school of Marian Zolnowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Services will be held and a future Memorial Mass will be planned. Mrs. Weinheimer was a graduate of Villa Maria, class of 1947. The family would like to give a thank you to the kind staff at Brothers of Mercy Hospice Unit. Arrangements by Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home Inc.