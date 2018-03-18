WEESE, Marjorie A. "Denz"

Of Hamburg, entered into rest March 16, 2018. Beloved wife of Harold A. Weese; devoted mother of Kathryn (Aaron) Upchurch and the late Deborah Tirpak; cherished grandmother of Kevin Tirpak and Keith Tirpak; loving daughter of the late Theodore J. and Helen E. Denz; dear sister of David (Debra) Denz and the late Eileen (late Ronald) Conte and Marylou (Brian) Pawlowski; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 4-8PM, where the Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com