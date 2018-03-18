VITALE, Diane S.

VITALE - Diane S. March 13, 2018, former wife of the late Donald J. Vitale; loving mother of the late Rick, Michele, Sandra (late Patrick) Geracci, Marie (late Robert) Carson, Susan (John) Lamonte, Christopher (Amy) and the late Mark and Rachel; loving grandmother of Crystal, Patrick Jr., John Jr., Nicholas, Christopher Jr. and Jillian; great-grandmother of Giavana, Joseph Jr., Bella, Savino, Adriana, Mark and Patrick; loving sister of Cora Horn, the late Linda Haggerty and Donald Koch, and dear aunt of many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present at the John E. Roberts Funeral Home (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. (at Bailey) on Sunday, March 25, from 3-7 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Weinberg Campus, 2700 N. Forest Road, Getzville, NY 14068. Share online condolences with the family at www.jerfh.com