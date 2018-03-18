VanGENNIP, Barbara A.

VanGENNIP - Barbara A. March 12, 2018, at the age of 65. She was predeceased by her husband, Frans C. VanGennip; parents, John and Jane Blade. Barbara is survived by her sister, Susan (Neal) Malchow; nieces, Maureen (Francesco) Pellizzari, Dana (Thomas) Guagliardo and Nicole (Darrin) Smith; great-nieces and great-nephews; dear friends and her beloved pet, Casey. For more information, visit www.bartolomeo.com. Barbara's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10AM on Saturday, March 24th at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 4100 Lyell Road, Rochester NY 14606. Interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Kenmore, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude the Apostle Church, 4100 Lyell Road, Rochester NY 14606 in Barbara's memory. Funeral arrangements made by Bartolomeo & Perotto Funeral Home, Rochester, NY.