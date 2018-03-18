VAN OSS, Carel Jan

OSS VAN OSS - Carel Jan February 22, 2018, age 94. Husband of the former Rosine G. Ambard of Williamsville, NY; father of James (Rosanne Frandina), Anne Roach, and Vivian (Mark) Gentil; grandfather of Timothy, Daniel, and Katherine van Oss, Stephen, Rachel, Matthew, and Alyssa Gentil. He was predeceased by his beloved sister Nelle Spitz and is also survived by 3 nieces Eyleen, Leonore, and Marianne Spitz, living in Europe. Dr. van Oss was a retired professor of Microbiology at the University at Buffalo, former Consul of the Netherlands, and Forger in the Dutch Resistance of World War II. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Saturday, April 14 from 10-11 AM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (at West Ferry), with a Memorial Service to follow at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com