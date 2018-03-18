THOMPSON, Geoffrey John

THOMPSON - Geoffrey John March 14, 2018. Loving father of Nathaniel Henry Thompson; beloved son of Raymond and Jacqueline (Puszert) Thompson; dearest brother of Paula (Todd) Peeler and Amy (Dray) Lloyd; adored uncle of Jonathan and Abby Peeler; cherished grandson of John and the late Julia Lefko, the late Raymond and Mary Thompson; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will be present to receive friends Monday morning from 10-11 in Zion Lutheran Church, 9535 Clarence Center Rd., Clarence Center, 14032, where a Memorial Service will take place at 11 o'clock. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Buffalo & Erie County, PO Box 146, Buffalo, NY 14223-0146.