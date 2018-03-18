Teenager duped, robbed by man posing as newcomer

A teenager told police she was beaten and robbed Saturday morning by a man posing as a newcomer to Niagara Falls.

The victim, a Chilton Avenue resident, told police she was walking on Pine Avenue shortly before noon Saturday when a man approached her. He explained that he was new in town and trying to "learn the layout" of the city. The teen offered to help and they began walking back up Pine Avenue towards the library and took a shortcut down Eighth Street.

While passing a vacant house, the man suddenly grabbed the woman by the throat, threw her against a wall and punched her several times in the face. He took her iPhone and her house keys and fled on foot. The victim ran to a nearby shelter and called for help.

Police found the woman's house keys on the roof of a nearby garage and located her phone case a short distance away, on the sidewalk.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. She described her assailant as a black male, about 18 years of age, 5-foot-10 with a thin build. He wore blue jeans and a black hoodie. Police are investigating.