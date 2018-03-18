STIGLMEIER, Jerome J.

STIGLMEIER - Jerome J. Of West Seneca, NY, March 14, 2018; beloved husband of the late Sally (nee Anzalaco); dearest father of Joseph (Denise Kelleher), Charles (Renee), James (late Ruby), Kim, Thomas and the late LoriAnn (Glen) Schmidt; also survived by 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; brother of the late Ruth Leitner, Charles and Jean Cole; dear friend of Ruth and Norm; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Monday, 4-8 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where prayers will be said Tuesday at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Heaven Church, at 10:15 AM. Mr. Stiglmeier was a retired Buffalo firefighter and 62-year member of Sheet metal Workers Local #71. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Ruby's Room, c/o Family Justice Center, 438 Main St., Suite 201, Buffalo, NY 14202 appreciated.