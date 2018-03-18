SNYDER, Vivian R. (Rice)

March 16, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY, age 90, beloved wife of the late William R. Snyder; dearest mother of Kimberly Snyder Burnett, George M. Snyder, Gordon S. Snyder, Kathleen Snyder Powers and the late William J. Snyder; dear grandmother of George M. Snyder, Jr., Sarah Bree Snyder, Michael J. Powers, David G. Powers, Timothy S. Powers, Christopher A. "Hurty" Burnett and great-grandmother of Cierra, Rebecca and Hannah; sister of Donald (Jackie) Rice and predeceased by five brothers and three sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.) where funeral services will follow at 8 PM. Interment Bath National Cemetery. Vivian was a longtime volunteer with Full Gospel Tabernacle and Resurrection Life Fellowship Church. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to either The Wounded Warrior Project, Kids Escaping Drugs or the SPCA of WNY. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com