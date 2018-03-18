Snowmobile driver killed in Wyoming County crash

The driver of a snowmobile was killed in a motor vehicle accident Saturday in Genesee Falls, the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office reported.

The accident occurred around 12:20 p.m. when a snowmobile driven by Robert D. Henry, 54, of Danville, attempted to cross Route 19A from the east and was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by Thomas Brice, 56, of Nunda, deputies said.

Henry was pronounced dead at the scene by Wyoming County Coroner Renee Hill. Brice and his four passengers escaped injury.

No charges have been filed, and the Sheriff's Office Crash Management Team is investigating.