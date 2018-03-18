SCHOFIELD, Sandra D. (Danno)

SCHOFIELD - Sandra D. (nee Danno)

March 4, 2018, loving mother of Lynn (Jon) Schofield, Clark and Robert Schofield; loving grandmother of Jonathan, Allison and Celia; sister of Barbara (Ed) Murante; survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Saturday, March 24th, at 11 AM at Curtis Park Presbyterian Church, 748 Woodland Dr., Tonawanda, NY 14223. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences to: www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com